BITI PUT TO HIS DEFENCE

The assault trial of politician Tendai Biti continues today when he will be put to his defence.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court sometime in 2020.

During the last court sitting, Biti complained about the presence of Prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira who was standing in for deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza.

Through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Biti said it was not correct for Mr Chirambira to stand in for Mr Reza since he was not part of the case.

Mr Muchadehama stated that Mr Chirambira had not been part of the trial and therefore could not relate with issues that were raised.

He said it would be a forced continuation of trial especially when Mr Reza was away.

In response Mr Chirambira said a trial could be taken over by another prosecutor.

He said his presence in the matter is not something new since he had been assisting Mr Reza with it from the beginning.

“The accused suffers no prejudice if I am not aware of some of the issues that came up. All I am saying is let us proceed with the matter since I am ready,” he said.

Mr Chirambira further submitted that in the interests of justice, criminal trials were supposed to be dealt with to a finality and not be dragged to take a lifetime.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro dismissed the objection, saying it had no legal facts before putting Biti to his defence.

The politician then insisted that he did not want to plead to the charge, arguing it was defective.