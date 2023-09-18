WOMAN LOCKS SISTER'S BABY IN WARDROBE

AN Eastview woman was yesterday arrested for assaulting and tying her sister’s baby in a locked room every time she left the house since July.
Brenda Gwiriri (18) was looking after her sister, Sibongile
Nyambayo’s 18-month-old baby girl, who she tied to her wardrobe with cellphone
charger cables.
Sibongile had asked Brenda to help look after her baby
after separating with her daughter’s dad.
The toddler’s chilling cries were heard by passersby, who
forced the landlord to open, and to their horror, found the toddler tied to the
wardrobe.
They untied her and teamed up with neighbours to mete
instant justice on Brenda, who was saved by the arrival of a cop.
Fuming neighbours
Brenda told H-Metro that she would assault her sister’s
baby for breaking her kitchen utensils.
The little girl sustained bruises on her buttocks, neck,
head and back from the beatings.
“My sister, based in Mutare asked me to look after her baby
and we agreed to do so with my husband,” said Brenda.
“My friend Prudence is the one who suggested that I should
tie the baby in the room when I leave the house so that she doesn’t damage
things.
“She would break my utensils whenever I left her alone, but
never does that when I am with her. I used a stick to beat her up for the
offences.
“She had some of those scars on her head and back when she
came to stay with us,” said Brenda.
Brenda was detained at Mabvuku Police Station. H Metro
