CHOIR CONDUCTOR STRIPS BROTHER'S WIFE NAKED, BEATS HER UP

A Seventh-day Adventist Church choir conductor allegedly stripped naked his brother’s wife and assaulted her together with her mother.

Trust Mudhombo was reported to have confronted his sister-in-law, Sharon Mutambirwa, about sending his sister back to the rural areas, and they exchanged harsh words in front of her mother.

Trust reportedly stripped Sharon naked and head-butted her, leaving her with a swollen face and bloodied nose.

Sharon’s mother tried to restrain Trust and he punched her, accusing her of misleading her daughter.

Sharon lodged a police report at St Mary’s Police Station under CR 118/09/23.

“Trust stripped me and physically assaulted me and my mother,” said Sharon.

“Kundirovera kuti waendeserei mwana kumusha murume wangu asipo asina kunzwisisa kuti zvakanga zvaitasei.

“He left me naked in front of our neighbours, and church elders are refusing to entertain the matter. At the same time, the police are saying that we fought and referred me to church elders to solve the matter. I was warned about following up the case at St Mary’s Police Station and the investigating officer is reluctant to pursue the matter,” said Sharon.

Trust told H-Metro that he was uncomfortable commenting about the issue.

“I am not comfortable talking about the matter, sorry,” he said. H Metro