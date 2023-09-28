TWO LORD MALVERN STUDENTS RAPED AFTER BINGE

TWO Lord Malvern High students were raped by their schoolmates on Monday after a beer binge at the school grounds.
The 14-year-old Form 1 and 15-year-old Form 2 girls were
lured to the school’s football ground where they drank beer and smoked
cigarettes.
When the girls were drunk, two Form 2 boys raped them.
The girls disclosed the rape to their friends, who informed
school authorities, and the matter was reported at Waterfalls Police Station.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case and urged parents, guardians, church leaders and
teachers to safeguard children.
“Police have noted with concern an increase in rape cases
involving juveniles.
“It is sad to note that some of the perpetrators include
clergymen, relatives and neighbours.
“We are urging church leaders, teachers, parents and
guardians to jealously guard children in their custody,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
