TWO LORD MALVERN STUDENTS RAPED AFTER BINGE

TWO Lord Malvern High students were raped by their schoolmates on Monday after a beer binge at the school grounds.

The 14-year-old Form 1 and 15-year-old Form 2 girls were lured to the school’s football ground where they drank beer and smoked cigarettes.

When the girls were drunk, two Form 2 boys raped them.

The girls disclosed the rape to their friends, who informed school authorities, and the matter was reported at Waterfalls Police Station.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and urged parents, guardians, church leaders and teachers to safeguard children.

“Police have noted with concern an increase in rape cases involving juveniles.

“It is sad to note that some of the perpetrators include clergymen, relatives and neighbours.

“We are urging church leaders, teachers, parents and guardians to jealously guard children in their custody,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro