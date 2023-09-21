TWO INMATES BUSTED WITH WEED IN A BIBLE

TWO inmates awaiting trial were hauled to court after being caught in possession of dagga at Harare Remand Prison.

Lovedale Murindagomo and Shakemore Godza, who are awaiting trial for another offence, were found in possession of 35 twists of dagga wrapped with bible pages.

They pleaded guilty when they appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who sentenced them to 12 months imprisonment.

Five months were suspended on condition that they don’t commit a similar offence in the next five years, leaving them to serve an effective seven months.

The State said on July 8 at around 7am, prison warders at Harare Remand Prison went to the first-floor cells for routine cell checks.

During the checks, they seized 35 twists of dagga hidden behind sewer pipes.

A small New Testament bible with torn pages was found in Murindagomo’s blankets.

When he was quizzed about the source of the drugs, he implicated Godza.

Mandirasa Chigumira prosecuted. H Metro