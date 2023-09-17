ROBBERS RAID CHISIPITE HOUSE, FLEE WITH US$30K

The police are looking for armed robbers who pounced on a Chisipite house and stole US$30 000 before fleeing.

The four armed robbers reportedly attacked a security guard manning the house before gaining entry and stealing the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at the corner of Harare Drive and North Road Chispite on September 16, 2023,” he said.

“Four unknown suspects armed with two rifles and a pistol attacked the complainant and security guard who was on duty at the house before stealing US$30 000 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”

Meanwhile, the police are also appealing for information that will assist them in the identification of a male body that was found at Arcadia Sports Club in Arcadia, Harare.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in identifying a male adult who was found dead at Arcadia Sports Club near Dieppe Road, Arcadia on September 15, 2023. The victim had a cut at the back of the head. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The police are also appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man aged 32 was hit by an unknown motorist at corner Hebert Chitepo and E.D Mnangagwa Road on September 9, 2023, at around 2100hrs.

The victim sustained multiple injuries all over the body and he is admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald