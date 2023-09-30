NEW HARARE MAYOR SNUBS GOVT MEETINGS

HARARE Mayor Councillor Ian Makone is under fire for snubbing Provincial Development Committee (PDC) meetings as well as not recognising the leadership of President Mnangagwa.
Cllr Makoni on Wednesday snubbed a PDC meeting to map way
for the development of Harare Metropolitan province by providing adequate
service delivery.
The meeting was attended by the Mayor of Chitungwiza Cllr
Lovemore Maiko, Epworth Local Board chairperson Cllr Anna Sande and senior
officials for the province’s local boards.
Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare
Metropolitan Province Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said Cllr Makone’s behaviour showed
that he was anti-development and was not willing to work with Government.
Mr Muguti however, commended the Mayor of Chitungwiza and
the chairperson of Epworth for supporting Government initiatives.
“It is very disturbing that the Mayor of the City of Harare
has decided not to recognise the office of the Minister of State,” he said.
“He was cordially invited to several meetings now and we
have been informed that he is choosing to continue with the political rhetoric
and as it is he does not recognise the office of the Minister of State and by
extension he does not recognise the office of the President and Cabinet.
“We have also seen comments in their media briefings that
he continues to identify the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe as their
party president Nelson Chamisa. From us as Government we have been encouraging
political appointees to say the time of politics is done when you are elected”.
Mr Muguti said when a person is elected to be a mayor, he
or she ceases to be a mayor of the party but a mayor of the people in the city
or town they are representing.
“We need to build the country together and when you become
a mayor, you are not a mayor of CCC but a mayor of the City of Harare and that
is what we have been trying to address but we are also seeing that there are
some of them who want to play with mud and they will obviously get dirty,” he
said.
“My office is ready to deal with any form of behaviour
which basically splits the province into two and we cannot work like that.
“We have been having a wonderful working relationship with
the City of Harare and it has been very progressive.
“We do not interfere with their operations but they need to
be aligned to the National Development Strategy 1 and that is what these
meetings are trying to do, to align to the national Vision 2030. If the City of
Harare is choosing not to identify with Vision 2030 and NDS1 and the State
coming up with 100-day programmes, it is not aligned to what others are doing,
that does not work.”
He said members of the public should know that by-laws were
not the laws of the country which were Acts of Parliament. Every by-law is
subservient to an Act of Parliament. Herald
