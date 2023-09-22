LECTURER TURNED DRUG DEALER NABBED

A lecturer at Mutare Polytechnic who allegedly supplied drugs in Dangamvura, Mutare, was this week arrested, leading to the recovery of over 200 bottles of Broncleer syrup worth US$1 442.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert
Muzondo confirmed the arrest of Nancy Tanyaradzwa Nyanzunda (51) of Gimboki 2
and her accomplice, Prosper Munamwe, from the same neighbourhood.
The duo allegedly contravened Section 29 of the Medicines
and Allied Substances Act Chapter 15:03.
It is alleged that on September 18, a team of police
intelligence detectives at Dangamvura Police Station received a tip off that
Munamwe was selling the illegal syrup at his house.
They also heard that Nyanzunda was the supplier of the
Broncleer.
A raid was conducted at Munamwe’s residence and some drugs
were recovered.
Another raid was done at Nyanzunda’s house and more boxes
were recovered.
“On September 18, Nyanzunda and Munamwe were arrested at
their respective places of residence for allegedly selling unregistered
medicines. The two had over 200x100mls of Broncleer syrup.
“After receiving a tip-off, the police reacted quickly and
proceeded to Munamwe’s residence. Before searches were conducted by the police,
Munamwe declared a box with 56x100mls of Broncleer which was placed in his
wardrobe,” said Inspector Muzondo.
“The team proceeded to Nyanzunda’s residence where a search
was made, leading to the recovery of three boxes containing 150x100mls bottles
of Broncleer hidden behind the accused person’s cottage.
“Nyanzunda was interviewed and revealed that she received
the drugs as a parcel from South Africa and had tasked Munamwe to sell the
drugs on her behalf.
“The two accused persons were escorted to ZRP Dangamvura
Police Station where a case of sale or possessing unregistered medicines was
opened,” said Inspector Muzondo. Manica Post
