LECTURER TURNED DRUG DEALER NABBED

A lecturer at Mutare Polytechnic who allegedly supplied drugs in Dangamvura, Mutare, was this week arrested, leading to the recovery of over 200 bottles of Broncleer syrup worth US$1 442.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the arrest of Nancy Tanyaradzwa Nyanzunda (51) of Gimboki 2 and her accomplice, Prosper Munamwe, from the same neighbourhood.

The duo allegedly contravened Section 29 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act Chapter 15:03.

It is alleged that on September 18, a team of police intelligence detectives at Dangamvura Police Station received a tip off that Munamwe was selling the illegal syrup at his house.

They also heard that Nyanzunda was the supplier of the Broncleer.

A raid was conducted at Munamwe’s residence and some drugs were recovered.

Another raid was done at Nyanzunda’s house and more boxes were recovered.

“On September 18, Nyanzunda and Munamwe were arrested at their respective places of residence for allegedly selling unregistered medicines. The two had over 200x100mls of Broncleer syrup.

“After receiving a tip-off, the police reacted quickly and proceeded to Munamwe’s residence. Before searches were conducted by the police, Munamwe declared a box with 56x100mls of Broncleer which was placed in his wardrobe,” said Inspector Muzondo.

“The team proceeded to Nyanzunda’s residence where a search was made, leading to the recovery of three boxes containing 150x100mls bottles of Broncleer hidden behind the accused person’s cottage.

“Nyanzunda was interviewed and revealed that she received the drugs as a parcel from South Africa and had tasked Munamwe to sell the drugs on her behalf.

“The two accused persons were escorted to ZRP Dangamvura Police Station where a case of sale or possessing unregistered medicines was opened,” said Inspector Muzondo. Manica Post