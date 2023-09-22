GRANNY ARRESTED FOR STEALING UNDERWEAR

IN a rather surreal and soul-shaking case, a 61-year-old granny was busted for stealing women’s underwear and hiding them between her thighs at one of the shops situated in Bulawayo’s central business district.
The embarrassing incident which happened at a shop situated
at corner Jason Moyo Street and Sixth Avenue took a more awkward turn when the
granny, Christine Ncube, attempted to conceal the stolen items in a 2 kg empty
plastic sugar paper.
The theft was discovered when the security guard who was
standing by the door noticed Ncube walking in an unusual manner as she
approached the exit.
Sensing something amiss, the guard alerted a female
security officer who requested to search
Ncube.
“I noticed from the way this woman was walking that
something was wrong, and the way she was nervous too, also she spent a lot of
time in the shop and was looking around all the time to see if people were
watching,” explained the security guard who preferred anonymity.
“Her actions were suspicious from the minute she walked
into the shop,” added the security guard.
As she was about to get to the exit, the plastic containing
the stolen panties slipped from between her legs before the search could
commence.
Adding to the shocking revelation, Ncube was accompanied by
her own granddaughter, who was also found in possession of a plastic bag filled
with stolen panties.
“We were more shocked to find out that this lady was not
alone in all this, she was with her granddaughter who had also stolen from us,”
said a shopkeeper who also requested anonymity.
“In total the panties that were stolen amounted to 16 as
each of them had eight in their plastic papers,” added the shopkeeper.
The motive behind their actions remains unclear as Ncube
failed to provide a satisfactory explanation when questioned by the
shopkeepers.
The shopkeepers wasted no time in involving the authorities, promptly escorting Ncube and her granddaughter to Bulawayo Central Police Station. B Metro
