GRANNY ARRESTED FOR STEALING UNDERWEAR

IN a rather surreal and soul-shaking case, a 61-year-old granny was busted for stealing women’s underwear and hiding them between her thighs at one of the shops situated in Bulawayo’s central business district.

The embarrassing incident which happened at a shop situated at corner Jason Moyo Street and Sixth Avenue took a more awkward turn when the granny, Christine Ncube, attempted to conceal the stolen items in a 2 kg empty plastic sugar paper.

The theft was discovered when the security guard who was standing by the door noticed Ncube walking in an unusual manner as she approached the exit.

Sensing something amiss, the guard alerted a female security officer who requested to search Ncube.

“I noticed from the way this woman was walking that something was wrong, and the way she was nervous too, also she spent a lot of time in the shop and was looking around all the time to see if people were watching,” explained the security guard who preferred anonymity.

“Her actions were suspicious from the minute she walked into the shop,” added the security guard.

As she was about to get to the exit, the plastic containing the stolen panties slipped from between her legs before the search could commence.

Adding to the shocking revelation, Ncube was accompanied by her own granddaughter, who was also found in possession of a plastic bag filled with stolen panties.

“We were more shocked to find out that this lady was not alone in all this, she was with her granddaughter who had also stolen from us,” said a shopkeeper who also requested anonymity.

“In total the panties that were stolen amounted to 16 as each of them had eight in their plastic papers,” added the shopkeeper.

The motive behind their actions remains unclear as Ncube failed to provide a satisfactory explanation when questioned by the shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers wasted no time in involving the authorities, promptly escorting Ncube and her granddaughter to Bulawayo Central Police Station. B Metro