ED ORDERS CUTS TO FOREIGN TRAVEL

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has restricted unnecessary foreign travel by both Cabinet ministers and their permanent secretaries saying only trips which contribute to Zimbabwe’s national priorities and ultimate vision of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 will be sanctioned.
In addition, the President declared that going forward, no
minister and permanent secretary will be permitted to be out of the country at
the same time as this would curtail their ministry’s service delivery and
general Government business.
This comes as the Second Republic, with a brand new mandate
following Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa’s victory in the August 23/24
elections, continues to accelerate production and productivity on all fronts.
Addressing the first Cabinet meeting following his election
victory, President Mnangagwa tasked ministers to expedite the implementation of
ongoing as well as new policies, projects and programmes for the benefit of the
people.
He said the Second Republic would continue initiating
people-oriented policies, programmes, and projects for the sole purpose of
improving Zimbabweans’ livelihoods.
“All members remain guided by the relevant circular on
foreign travel. In this regard, no minister and permanent secretary can both be
out of the country at the same time, as this has negative implications on
service delivery and general Government business.
“Further, travel outside the country will be strictly
limited to those programmes which are of strategic importance and contribute to
our country’s national priorities.
“As the Executive arm of Government, our policies,
programmes and projects should remain people-centred for an improved quality of
life for all our people.
Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi
follow proceedings during the first Cabinet meeting at State House in Harare
yesterday
“Production and productivity across all sectors must be
accelerated. All projects and programmes embarked on during the First Term of
the Second Republic should be completed speedily. This calls for hard work and
focus from all of you,” he said.
The President implored Cabinet members to ensure their
ministries facilitate the ease of doing business, pursuant to promoting
Zimbabwe as an investment and tourism destination of choice.
To this end, President Mnangagwa directed Cabinet to
expedite the attainment of set targets across all sectors, while reiterating
that ministers were free to come and consult him for guidance.
“Henceforth, it is critical for Cabinet members to be
responsive and robustly track and facilitate the implementation of policies and
programmes that quicken the attainment of set goals. My office remains open for
any guidance and support.
“Further, as ministers, you are required to ensure that
your ministries facilitate the ease of doing business in line with our private
sector-led development strategy and quest to make Zimbabwe an investment and
tourism destination of choice,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic would remain
seized with consolidating food security, especially considering prospects of a
drought this season.
In this regard, he reiterated the need for the adoption of
climate smart agriculture by farmers and pursuance of export markets more
aggressively.
“Cabinet remains seized with consolidating food security at
both household and national levels. Although weather forecasts point to
El-Nino, we remain hopeful that our country will receive good rainfall to give
further impetus to the growth of agriculture and the agro-industrial sector.
“In view of climate change, our people should be encouraged
to practise climate-proofed and smart agriculture according to ecological
regions. Agriculture export markets must be pursued more vigorously,” President
Mnangagwa said.
The Second Republic, he said, would tirelessly pursue
improved access and affordability of basic services, while emphasising that the
regularisation of informal settlements remained a top Government priority.
He said infrastructure development would also be expedited
especially now that the country was approaching the rainy season.
Ministers at the first Cabinet meeting at State House
yesterday. – Picture Innocent Makawa
“Further, we must scale up the provision of accessible and
affordable social services for our people, in particular those in rural areas
who bore the brunt of the arduous 16-year war of liberation.
“Successes have been scored to reduce the infrastructure
deficit throughout the country. The regularisation of informal settlements
should be given urgent priority.
“Our ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme will
be scaled up ahead of the rainfall season,” said the President.
Turning to the mining sector, President Mnangagwa said
following the surpassing of the US$12 billion mining industry target, the sector
would continue performing beyond expectations.
He said Zimbabwe would continue making concerted strides in
accelerating its modernisation and industrialisation agenda.
“As much as possible, the use of local, human, financial
and material resources in project implementation must be the norm.
“Leveraging on our abundant natural resource and human
capital base as well as the science, technology and innovation revolution, we
must leap frog the modernisation and industrialisation of our country.
“Riding on the success of the US$12 billion mining industry
target, which we have already achieved, our mining sector must continue to be a
source of employment, foreign currency earnings technology and skills transfer
as well as the overall development of our respective communities,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said transparency and accountability
would remain the Second Republic’s hallmark.
It is imperative that we continue to refine and perfect our
procurement system in order to promote value for money in all Government
programmes and projects.
“Transparency and accountability must remain the hallmark
of this Administration. The recently gazetted Statutory Instrument No. 156/2023
on the Mutapa Investment Fund has far reaching implications to our State Owned
Enterprises as well as the state of our economy as a whole.
“I expect Cabinet to play its part in line with the overall
vision of this new development.” Herald
