COCAINE DEALER NABBED IN HARARE

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Harare yesterday appeared in court for possessing cocaine.
Charlton Chirimuuta was facing charges of contravening the
Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis
Mangosi.
He was remanded in custody to today for indications .
It is the State’s case that on September 22, 2023, police
received information from a reliable source to the effect that Chirimuuta was
dealing in dangerous drugs at his residence.
Detectives proceeded to Chirimuuta’s residence where they
found him attending to a washing machine.
The detectives identified themselves and advised Chirimuuta
on the purpose of their visit. A body search was conducted leading to the
recovery of one sachet containing whitish granules of suspected cocaine from
his trousers’ pocket.
A further search was conducted in his kitchen and a small
black digital scale and a silver metal spoon which is suspected to have been
used to mix the cocaine were recovered.
Chirimuuta was arrested and taken to CID Drugs and
Narcotics Unit for further management.
A field test of the whitish granules was conducted in the
presence of the suspect and it tested positive to cocaine.
The seized cocaine was also weighed in Chirimuuta’s
presence and it recorded an approximate weight of one gramme. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment