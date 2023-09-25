ED'S NEW CABINET IN FIRST MEETING

CABINET will today sit for its first meeting since the appointment and subsequent swearing-in of Ministers by President Mnangagwa following the conclusion of harmonised elections last month.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.

“The Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that the first Cabinet Meeting will be held at 0900 hours on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 at the usual venue.

“Members should be guided accordingly,” he said.

The new Ministers have since pledged to pick up from where the previous Cabinet left off in continuing the Second Republic’s development and growth trajectory. Herald