DAD KILLS DAUGHTER TO BOOST BUSINESS

A Gokwe artisanal miner has been arrested for murdering his daughter for ritual purposes to boost his mining business.

In a statement, police said Thomas Muzenda had confessed to killing his daughter.

“Police in Gokwe arrested an artisanal miner, Thomas Muzenda (38) of village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North, in connection with the callous murder of his daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda (1), who had been reported missing.

“The suspect confessed to the police that he killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes to boost his mining activities after approaching a traditional healer, only identified as Dhumba.

“Police have since recovered the remains of the victim from a disused well at Zenda mining area, Gokwe North.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Clemence Mwale (30) died after being attacked by unknown suspects on August 3 in Dzivaresekwa.