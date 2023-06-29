DOUBLE CANDIDATE SNUBS CHAMISA : I'M NOT WITHDRAWING

CCC member Mr Misheck Manyere, who defied his party and
filed his nomination papers for the Marondera Central Constituency, has refused
to withdraw his candidature, ignoring the party’s 24-hour ultimatum for him and
others to do so.
Caston
The party endorsed Mr Caston Matewu as the candidate for
the constituency for the August 23 harmonised elections, but Mr Manyere believes
he is the one who was selected by the CCC’s controversial selection panel to
represent the party.
Mr Manyere and Mr Matewu then successfully filed their
nomination papers, a decision that has exposed the senior party officials for
their preference of a hugely discredited candidates selection system.
Over 40 candidates
defied the CCC and filed their nominations under the party banner, resulting in
some constituencies and wards having two or three CCC candidates.
This was after the secretive candidate selection system
under which party leader Nelson Chamisa single-handedly selected his croonies
to stand on the party ticket became chaotic. The selection was so chaotic to
the extent that the candidates who had been listed as having a chance of
representing the party only knew their fate almost at the close of the
nomination court.
This resulted in the CCC candidates literally invading
nomination courts throughout the country when they realised time was running
out, forcing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officers to spend hours after the
official closing time attending to them.
The CCC has now threatened legal action against candidates
who filed their nomination using the party’s name, saying they had no
clearance.
But the candidates say their papers were in order and they
were the ones chosen in their areas to contest.
In an interview yesterday, Mr Manyere said he was not fazed
by the threat, and will not withdraw his application.
He said party supporters had endorsed him.
Mr Manyere accused the party’s preferred candidate Mr
Matewu of misrepresenting that he won the party’s opaque selection process.
“During the selection process, I had huge numbers who
nominated me and he had a few people who nominated him,” said Mr Manyere. “I
have people, more people than him and these are the people who are telling me
not to withdraw. Citizens love me.
“I will not withdraw my candidature. I will be representing
CCC in Marondera Central Constituency and I will win. Matewu will not win
because he does not have any people. Soon I will be embarking on election
campaigns for CCC across the constituency.”
Mr Manyere dismissed reports from some CCC quarters that he
forged signatures and that Forever Association Zimbabwe, a Zanu PF affiliate,
helped him file his nomination papers.
“Who forged those signatures? Those who were authorised to
sign are the ones who signed for me; so it is the party that signed,” he said.
“No one forged anything. There is no FAZ in all this. I
don’t even know anyone from FAZ.
“For me, double candidacy in Marondera Central Constituency
was all caused by Matewu.”
Mr Matewu could not be reached for comment as the provided
mobile number went unanswered, while WhatsApp messages were not responded to.
