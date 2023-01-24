MLISWA TRASHES TEEN GIRL PREGNANCY STORY

Herald Correspondent

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa has been accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl, enraging women and children’s rights lobby groups.

Mliswa is understood to have taken advantage of the minor girl, whom he met as she sought help after apparently being the victim of earlier abuse by another Member of Parliament.

Several children’s rights activists have been calling for punitive action against the legislator who has previously boasted of fathering 19 children with a host of women.