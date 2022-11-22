PATRIOTIC BILL OKAYED

Amendments to the criminal code approved by Cabinet yesterday will impose stiffer penalties for those who campaign against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harm national interests.
Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, standing in for Minister Monica Mutsvangwa,
said Cabinet considered and approved the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill, 2022, presented by the
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi in his
capacity as chairman of the Cabinet committee on legislation.
The Bill enhanced the provisions of the Criminal Law Code
in matters relating to the country’s sovereignty through the criminalisation of
conduct that undermined Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, dignity, independence and
national interests.
“The Bill also provides for a mandatory sentence in rape
and murder cases. In addition, it expands the definition of ‘dangerous drugs’
and also amends the elements which form the crime of abuse of public office.”
The patriotism aspects had been mooted for some time after
it emerged that some opposition elements were globetrotting around Western
capitals calling for the imposition of illegal sanctions for their political
gain.
In an interview last night, some analysts and legislators
said the Bill was long overdue given that some opposition elements and members
of civic society were engaging hostile countries speaking ill about Zimbabwe in
furtherance of their political interests.
Mashonaland East Proportional Representative MP Cde Tatenda
Mavetera (Zanu PF) said the Bill was welcome, saying it was consistent with
what other countries like the United States have done.
“It is a Bill that has been long overdue. Our leader, His
Excellency President Mnangagwa has been clear that a country is built by its
own people. How do you build your country when you speak bad about it? We are
happy that Cabinet has approved the Bill and as legislators we will support
it,” she said.
She said Zimbabweans ought to speak about developmental
work the Second Republic is carrying out, particularly empowerment of women.
The Bill drew on similar legislation in other jurisdictions such as the Logan
Act in the United States of America.
Midlands Senator, Morgan Komichi (MDC-T) said as legislators
they were ready to support the Bill.
“We will have to first go through it once it comes to
Parliament. We are prepared to support it if it upholds the rights of the
people as enshrined in the Constitution,” said Sen Komichi.
Political analyst Mr Honest Ziuchi said the Bill will
revolutionalise the political landscape where some people meet hostile local
embassies and speak ill about the country. “This is a progressive and requires
everyone’s support. The Bill will instil patriotism which every citizen is duty
bound to uphold,” said Mr Ziuchi.
Another analyst noted that the Bill is premised on the
constitutional provision on the foreign policy of the country, which values the
promotion and protection of the national interests of Zimbabwe.
“Clearly, it is and must be the duty of the State to engage
other sovereign nations on issues pertaining to foreign relations, and not
self-serving citizens,” he said.
Many Western countries led by Britain and the United States
imposed illegal economic sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium at
the instigation of leaders in opposition political parties and civic society.
The sanctions, which have been renewed annually, have
damaged the country’s economy, although the country is now using its own
growing resources, but development could be speeded up with the standard access
to balance of payment support and affordable loans from international finance
institutions. Herald
