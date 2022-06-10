DEBTOR KILLS SELF AS GROUP BESIEGED HER HOME

A GROUP of women from Zimta Park in Mutare learnt the hard way that exerting undue pressure to recover money owed by someone is not only illegal, but can end tragically after their debtor committed suicide as they waited for her outside her house.
Police in Manicaland confirmed the death of Violet Tome
last week on Thursday after she consumed poison when four women besieged her
house demanding the money she owed them.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert
Muzondo told The Manica Post that Tome took some poison in her house in Zimta
Park after a group of ladies who wanted to recover their money stormed her
home.
“Violet Tome owed these ladies an undisclosed amount of
money and they went to her house to collect their dues. She went into her
bedroom as the women were waiting for her outside. They wanted to go to
Chikanga Police Station to solve the matter.
“While in her bedroom, she consumed poison. Tome later
joined the women and they proceeded to Chikanga Police Station. While at the
police station, her condition deteriorated and she was rushed to St Joseph’s
Mission Hospital.
“She died upon arrival at the hospital,” said Inspector
Muzondo.
When The Manica Post visited Tome’s home in Zimta Park a
few days after her burial, her relatives refused to grant this newspaper an
interview.
However, sources in the neighbourhood said one Tome’s
creditors had confiscated her television set and some solar batteries.
“Tome had received about US$1 500 from the ladies who had
engaged her as a runner to collect their goods from South Africa for resale
here in Zimbabwe.
“It appears the deceased squandered the money. The ladies
then went to Tome’s house and asked her to accompany them to the police to
solve the matter.
“In the midst of all this drama, one of the ladies grabbed
a television set and some solar batteries from the deceased’s home.
‘‘Tome went to her bedroom while the ladies were waiting
for her outside and she consumed the poison,” said the source.
Another source said the deceased’s relatives refused to
take back the confiscated television set and solar batteries, insisting that
they should only return the goods when the deceased returns home.
When contacted for comment, Zimbabwe National Traditional
Healers Association (Zinatha) president, Mr George Kandiero said whoever
confiscated the deceased’s property is in trouble.
“It is obvious that the lady died an angry person and that
anger, emanating from her life being cut short because of people who were
demanding their money back, will lead her spirit to avenge for her death.
“This is why her relatives refused to take back the
confiscated property. There is need to redress this situation if the ladies
concerned want to lead peaceful lives,” said Mr Kandiero. Manica Post
