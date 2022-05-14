KUDA MAHACHI SUSPENDED

SuperSport United have suspended forward Kuda Mahachi over what the club described as “serious allegations.”

He stands accused of abusing his four-year-old son. Matsatsantsa says the matter is subject to judicial processes and the player will not be allowed to take part in all club football activities.

“SuperSport United FC has become aware of the serious allegations levelled against our player, Kudawashe Mahachi,” SuperSport announced in a statement.

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family and the allegations against him.

“The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

A letter from the player’s lawyers confirmed the allegations, whilst hinting at possible charges brought against his ex-wife.

“You have recently taken the minor child to the media outlets, sadly claiming that our client is the cause of the child’s ailment in that I burnt the minor child,” Mahachi’s lawyers wrote as per B Metro.

“You have published the malicious news on various media platforms which include but not limited to Zimpapers, B Metro, Nehanda and Ezra Sibanda’s Facebook page who is a self-styled ‘journalist’.

“All these platforms mentioned have circulated untruths, malicious content which has harmed the image of our client greatly.

“Due to your acts of spreading falsehoods against our client, you have emotionally tarnished our client, you have degraded our client in that your false stories have sought to portray our client as a heartless individual who has harmed his own child.

“You have again caused so much pain and suffering and in the same you have negatively affected his performance on the ground of play in terms of the career of our client.

“You have equally negatively tarnished his image; you will be alive to the fact that these allegations are damaging and negatively have an impact on his career.”

Mahachi becomes the latest PSL player to be suspended by a club this season after Orlando Pirates’ Ben Motshwari and Dumisani Zulu, who has twice been suspended by Kaizer Chiefs. Goal