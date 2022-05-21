ED CHALLENGER GRANTED BAIL

The man accused of using a fake address to join Zanu PF structures, was yesterday granted $30 000 bail by a Harare magistrate while awaiting trial on fraud charges.
As part of his bail conditions, Sybeth Musengezi was
ordered to report once to CID Law and Order and not to interfere with
witnesses.
The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje had opposed bail saying
Musengezi was of no fixed abode and it would be difficult to locate him once
granted bail.
The State argue that dishonesty was proved with the
original fake address and since he had known the witnesses for a long time he
was likely to interfere with them.
Musengezi, through lawyer Mr Doug Coltart, told the court
that he was of fixed abode and claimed that the police had verified his
address.
He offered $20 000 for bail but the magistrate, accepting
he was a suitable candidate for bail, thought the sum deposited should be
higher. Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Musengezi, acting in common
purpose with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, misrepresented to Zanu PF
that he stayed at 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare, for him to join as a member
of the party’s Muzinda 1A District.
He was then registered and became a member.
In 2019, Musengezi allegedly connived with Taurai
Mutimbanyoka and misrepresented that he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai
Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.
The court heard that Musengezi also became eligible for
elections to a Zanu PF branch position or post, a preserve only for Zanu PF
political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.
Musengezi was then elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo
Branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing vice chairperson. It is alleged that Musengezi deprived the
party of its good reputation and good administration. He also allegedly
participated in Zanu PF political elections and programmes, which he was not
entitled to and which he would not have been able to join if he was not a
member. Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda presided over the case. Herald
