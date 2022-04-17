EX CONVICT KILLS LOVER'S HUSBAND

AN ex-convict has been nabbed in connection with the killing of a Bulawayo man in an alleged love triangle last week.

Malcom Wilson Martin (44) of Queens Park West suburb and B

onakele Tshabalala (44), are alleged to have killed Tshabalala’s husband Bornwell Kamanga (40) of Emganwini.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Abednico Ncube said the murder was committed on April 7.

“Kamanga was last seen at Amarula Sports Bar in Emganwini suburb, Bulawayo drinking beer at night on the fateful day. He was in the company of his wife Tshabalala and other three male adults,” Ncube said.

The couple had a dispute over infidelity at the sports bar.

Kamanga’s body was later found lying lifeless in a pool of blood the following morning behind the bar.

“A broken blood-stained brown beer bottle which is suspected to have been used as a weapon was found two metres away from the body. With the information from their informer, police tried to locate his wife at the given residential address, but she was not found,” Ncube said.

“On April 8, the two were found at a hideout at Killarney Squatter Camp some 20km away with Martin still wearing blood-stained clothes.”

Martin was deported from Botswana after serving 10 years in Gaborone Maximum Prison for robbery. Newsday