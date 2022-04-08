COPS SUMMON ED CHALLENGER

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy at the High Court in 2021, has been summoned by the police.
Musengezi last year filed papers at the High Court seeking
nullification of the November 19, 2017 Zanu PF central committee resolution
that confirmed Mnangagwa as the acting party president.
In court papers, Musengezi said Mnangagwa’s ascendancy was
fraught with irregularities.
But Musengezi has accused police of intimidating him ahead
of the High Court ruling after they summoned him for questioning over an
undisclosed issue.
His lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, on January 7, 2021 wrote to
the police requesting them to disclose why they were looking for him.
In response, one detective Mirimbo in a letter dated April
6, 2022 did not specify why they wanted to question Musengezi.
“Reference is made to your letter dated January 7 2021 in
connection to the above subject. We are kindly inviting you and your client
Sybeth Musengezi to come to Law and Order Harare for interviews. May you please
treat this issue as a matter of urgency,” Mirimbo wrote.
Musengezi yesterday said he would go for the interview.
“I shall co-operate with the police and hand myself in for
the ‘interview’,” he posted on Twitter.
In his founding affidavit, Musengezi also argues that
Mnangagwa’s leadership of the country was illegitimate because he rose to the
post through an “unconstitutional” November 19 central committee session.
Newsday
