CHAMISA COUNCILLOR FONDLES WOMAN'S BOOB AT POLLING STATION

NEWLY elected Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor for Chipinge Town Council’s Ward Eight, Chrispen Rambu, had his celebrations cut short after he was arrested for fondling a woman’s breast at a polling station.
Rambu who was represented by Mr Admire Mkhumbula of Langton
Mhungu and Associates pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before
Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri early this week.
Rambu (40) was facing indecent assault charges as defined
in Section 67(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and was
remanded out of custody to April 5 on $10 000 bail.
Prosecuting, Mr Isaac Tangwena said on March 26, around
8pm, the complainant, Ms Jenipher Mpofu who is a member of ZANU PF in Chipinge
District, was walking along the road which leads to Makocheredze Polling
Station where she wanted to cast her vote.
“The complainant met Rambu who was coming from the opposite
direction. Rambu blocked her way and accused the complainant of disturbing some
of his party members from voting. The complainant denied the allegations.
“Ms Mpofu placed the book she was holding in her jacket and
Rambu grabbed her by the collar. Rambu tried to get the book from Ms Mpofu, but
she resisted.
“Rambu fondled the complainant’s breasts during the
scuffle. He later grabbed the book and shoved Ms Mpofu to the ground,” said Mr
Tangwena.
The complainant reported the matter to a police officer who
was manning the polling station and was referred to the charge office. Manica
Post
