CHAMISA COUNCILLOR FONDLES WOMAN'S BOOB AT POLLING STATION

NEWLY elected Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor for Chipinge Town Council’s Ward Eight, Chrispen Rambu, had his celebrations cut short after he was arrested for fondling a woman’s breast at a polling station.

Rambu who was represented by Mr Admire Mkhumbula of Langton Mhungu and Associates pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri early this week.

Rambu (40) was facing indecent assault charges as defined in Section 67(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and was remanded out of custody to April 5 on $10 000 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Isaac Tangwena said on March 26, around 8pm, the complainant, Ms Jenipher Mpofu who is a member of ZANU PF in Chipinge District, was walking along the road which leads to Makocheredze Polling Station where she wanted to cast her vote.

“The complainant met Rambu who was coming from the opposite direction. Rambu blocked her way and accused the complainant of disturbing some of his party members from voting. The complainant denied the allegations.

“Ms Mpofu placed the book she was holding in her jacket and Rambu grabbed her by the collar. Rambu tried to get the book from Ms Mpofu, but she resisted.

“Rambu fondled the complainant’s breasts during the scuffle. He later grabbed the book and shoved Ms Mpofu to the ground,” said Mr Tangwena.

The complainant reported the matter to a police officer who was manning the polling station and was referred to the charge office. Manica Post