PUPIL KILLED IN HIT AND RUN IN HARARE

A NINE-YEAR old girl died in Highfield on Wednesday when she was hit by two vehicles trying to evade the police.

The drivers never stopped.

Esther Taropafadzwa Gatsi was hit in full view of her school mates, who were in a bus parked by the roadside, next to her parents’ house.

Family spokesperson, Nelson Timeyo, told H-Metro that Esther, a Lochinvar Primary School pupil, was hit by a Toyota Wish.

A Honda Fit coming from the opposite direction dragged her body for some metres.

Both drivers never stopped.

“Illegal pirate drivers continue to claim innocent lives and this has robbed us of our beloved child,” said Gatsi.

“She was ready to board their school bus when she asked to be excused to buy a pie across the road.

“That’s when she was hit by a Toyota Wish.

“She was tossed to the other lane where she was run over by a Honda Fit and both drivers never stopped.

“Reports were that the drivers were evading arrest but one member of the public managed to record the registration plates of the Honda Fit, leading to the arrest of the driver the following day.

“This is not a highway but the drivers use this road to evade police road blocks and this has robbed us of our girl,” he said.

The deceased’s classmates, together with their teacher, attended the funeral on Friday.

Esther was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery on Saturday. H Metro