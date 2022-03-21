KHUPE SHOCKS CITIZENS

MDC-T faction leader, Thokozani Khupe turned up at her part’s press conference wearing the yellow t-shirt of Citizens Coalition for Change and threw her weight behind Nelson Chamisa ‘to build a strong foundation for resounding victory in 2023.’

“Following our previous announcement that we are going to be working with like-minded opposition political parties because we are stronger together; and that we are going to give a signal on who our members to vote for in the upcoming by-elections, we are calling on all our members, all MDC-T members and supporters to go and vote on the 26th of March for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate across the country,” she said.