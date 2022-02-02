GARBAGE ROW ENDS IN FAMILIES FIST FIGHT

A BUDIRIRO man allegedly assaulted his neighbours after they dumped garbage near his house.

The 40-year-old man, Blessing Chisuro, with the help of his son and neighbour Tapiwa Chikomwe, allegedly assaulted Enock Gwata, and his two sons Marshall and Tagenance Gwata.

They accused them of dumping garbage near their house.

Harare Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, said the incident occurred on Sunday.

“Marshall and Tagenance were sent by their father to get rid of the garbage and it is said that they dumped it near Blessing’s house,” said Mwanza.

“Blessing confronted them and allegedly slapped them and they went back home to report to their father.

“The father, Enock, went back to Blessing’s house together with his sons, which caused a fight between the two families.

“Enock and his sons were hit with a rod and were hospitalised before being discharged the following day.

“Investigations are still in progress.

“However, we urge members of the public to avoid using violence as a means of resolving matters.” H Metro