FUEL CRISIS OVER, SAYS ZERA

PETROL is now available at most service stations and motorists thanked the Government for ensuring steady availability of the commodity.

There were erratic petrol supplies last week due to scheduled maintenance at Beira from November 21 to December 2.

In central Harare, petrol was available at most service stations with a few that did not have, expecting delivery before end of day.

There were no long queues at most filling stations and motorists could fill up their cars without waiting for long.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said the country has “adequate fuel supplies to meet the current demand, as well as the coming festive season”.

A motorist Mr Casper Murombo said he was happy with the availability of petrol as he was planning to travel to his rural village in Masvingo for the Christmas holiday.

“I was not sure how I was going to spend the Christmas holiday with my parents in Masvingo, but now that petrol is readily available, I no longer have to worry.

“I can fill up my car anytime without any worries,” he said.

Another motorist, Mr Stephen Tshuma, said he hoped that the shortages would not return anytime soon.

“I am now happy that petrol is now available and I hope we will not go back to last week’s situation where we had to endure long queues to get petrol. I would like to thank the Government for making a quick decision to have petrol delivered in the country because we thought it was going to be another crisis in the country.”

Ms Emilia Mavondo said: “It is much better now, on Friday I bought petrol at black market at US$1,80 per litre. Now I can go to any service station and get petrol because it is now available at almost every service station and there are no queues.”

About 28 million litres of petrol has already been pumped into the country through the Feruka pipeline.

Zimbabwe is also expecting 37 million litres of petrol on Thursday and another 35 million litres of petrol on Christmas Day.

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda said motorists should not panic as the country has enough petrol. Herald