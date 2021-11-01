ED ARRIVES IN SCOTLAND, PLANS TO MEET BORIS

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, for the key COP26 deliberations.

He touched down at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport at exactly 2230 hours, Zimbabwe time.

President Mnangagwa touches down at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President was welcomed by two British officials and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United Kingdom Colonel (Retired) Christian Katsande.

The President was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

A Council of Elders that includes Father Fidelis Mukonori, Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe and Bishop Trevor Manhanga, is part of his delegation.

President Mnangagwa will take advantage of the COP26 to deepen relations with countries that were previously hostile to Harare.

The President speaks to Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland last night.

He is expected to engage leaders such as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one-on-one meetings. Herald