BROADCASTING LICENCES HIKED

Government has gazetted new television and radio listeners’ licence fees as contained in Statutory Instrument 264 of 2021, Broadcasting (Listener’s Licences) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021, No 4.

The new fees were gazetted by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa.

The fees are pegged in US dollars or the local equivalent at the prevailing foreign currency auction rate.

According to the new fees structure, radio (sound) for rural areas is US$5 per quarter while that for urban dwellers is US$10 for a similar period.

For radio and television, its US$25 per quarter while radio and television for business premises would be US$100 and US$200 per year.

Radio licence fees for privately owned vehicles would be US$23 per quarter while those for vehicles owned by companies will be US$ for the same period.

Radio and television licence fees for a vehicle will now be pegged at US$200 per year. Herald