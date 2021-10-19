BABY DUMPED AT HARARE CLINIC

Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby boy at her house before dumping the child at Budiriro Poly Clinic.

Joyce Chinyama is reported to have given birth on Saturday at her house in Budiriro before she was later escorted to the clinic by three women where she was admitted.

The offence was discovered around midnight on Sunday by nurses who were making some checks on patients.

They had been informed by another patient that there was a baby crying but she had failed to locate the mother.

Investigations revealed that Chinyama had used a chair to escape through a window of the maternity ward. She also disappeared with the maternity and baby cards.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Joyce Chinyama (24) who dumped a newborn baby boy on October 17, 2021 at Budiriro Poly Clinic in Harare where she was admitted,” he said.

The incident comes as police are still investigating another case of baby dumping which occurred at Mbare Musika in Harare, on October 4 at around 3 pm, where an unknown woman boarded an Inter Africa bus before asking a fellow passenger aged 33 to keep her baby who was approximately two weeks old.

The woman did not return to take the baby leading to a police report being lodged. Police took the baby to Sally Mugabe Hospital for further management.

Meanwhile, police in Dzivarasekwa are also investigating a case of concealment of birth in which a foetus was found on top of litter at a dumping site in Tynwald South, Harare.

No arrests have since been made.

In a related incident, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of infanticide in which a body of a male foetus was found dumped in a drain and wrapped in a sack at Block 1 Matapi Flats, Mbare.

“Police in Harare are also investigating a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy in which a foetus was found laid on a tissue paper wrapped with a red T-shirt in a maize field in Warren Park D, on October 5, 2021 at around 0700 hrs.

In June, police in Jotsholo in Matabeleland North arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her newly-born baby.

The woman was alleged to have buried the baby in sand with some of its limbs exposed leading to its discovery.

The infant’s body which was in its advanced stage of decomposition was discovered buried in sand with the skull and hands slightly exposed, near Mahusekwa River on 14 July 2021. Herald