BABY DUMPED AT HARARE CLINIC

Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby boy at her house before dumping the child at Budiriro Poly Clinic.
Joyce Chinyama is reported to have given birth on Saturday
at her house in Budiriro before she was later escorted to the clinic by three
women where she was admitted.
The offence was discovered around midnight on Sunday by
nurses who were making some checks on patients.
They had been informed by another patient that there was a
baby crying but she had failed to locate the mother.
Investigations revealed that Chinyama had used a chair to
escape through a window of the maternity ward. She also disappeared with the
maternity and baby cards.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the
arrest of Joyce Chinyama (24) who dumped a newborn baby boy on October 17, 2021
at Budiriro Poly Clinic in Harare where she was admitted,” he said.
The incident comes as police are still investigating
another case of baby dumping which occurred at Mbare Musika in Harare, on
October 4 at around 3 pm, where an unknown woman boarded an Inter Africa bus
before asking a fellow passenger aged 33 to keep her baby who was approximately
two weeks old.
The woman did not return to take the baby leading to a
police report being lodged. Police took the baby to Sally Mugabe Hospital for
further management.
Meanwhile, police in Dzivarasekwa are also investigating a
case of concealment of birth in which a foetus was found on top of litter at a
dumping site in Tynwald South, Harare.
No arrests have since been made.
In a related incident, police in Harare are investigating
circumstances surrounding a case of infanticide in which a body of a male
foetus was found dumped in a drain and wrapped in a sack at Block 1 Matapi
Flats, Mbare.
“Police in Harare are also investigating a case of unlawful
termination of pregnancy in which a foetus was found laid on a tissue paper
wrapped with a red T-shirt in a maize field in Warren Park D, on October 5,
2021 at around 0700 hrs.
In June, police in Jotsholo in Matabeleland North arrested
a 34-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her newly-born baby.
The woman was alleged to have buried the baby in sand with
some of its limbs exposed leading to its discovery.
The infant’s body which was in its advanced stage of
decomposition was discovered buried in sand with the skull and hands slightly
exposed, near Mahusekwa River on 14 July 2021. Herald
