ZANU PF : WE RESPECT ZAMBIA'S SOVEREIGNTY

ZANU PF has reiterated its commitment to work with Zambia’s ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UNPD), to help foster close cooperation on matters of mutual interest.
Since UPND took over power in Zambia last month, there have
been attempts by some quarters to drive a wedge between the two parties.
In a statement, ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr
Obert Mpofu said the revolutionary party respects Zambia’s sovereignty.
“From the outset, His Excellency, President Emmerson
Dambudzo Mnangagwa, gave outright support to an absolute constitutional
execution of the recent Zambian election. To this end, the First Secretary and
President of ZANU PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa, was an instrumental arbiter in
influencing the then incumbent Cde Edgar Lungu to concede to the winds of
change,” said Dr Mpofu.
“Guided by our President’s symbolic gestures in endorsing
the will of the people in Zambia, it would be remiss for anyone to think that
ZANU PF has an unexpressed sense of resentment about the outcome of Zambia’s
recent plebiscite.
“It must be underscored that ZANU PF is a pro-democracy
adherent party. Also worth underscoring is our total respect for the
sovereignty of other fellow African nations.”
The ruling party said it has no business in attacking
neighbouring states. ZANU PF, Dr Mpofu added, had deep-rooted connections to
Zambia.
“Our consistency in this respect has a clear historical
track record anchored on the diplomatic relations, which Zimbabwe has enjoyed
between the interval political epochs of Father Kenneth Kaunda and Edgar
Lungu’s reign.
“We have been consistent in meeting all our diplomatic
obligations with the Republic of Zambia with no bias exertions on any of
Zambia’s Heads of State over the years.
“Our seasoned political experience would never permit us to
be drawn to the narrow preferential sentimentalism on whoever is the President
of Zambia or not.” Sunday Mail
