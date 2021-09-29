CHIVAYO WALKS FREE FROM COURT

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe have been cleared of allegations of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) ex-board chairman Stanley Kazhanje US$10 000 to influence the award of a solar tender.

Chivayo and his company were cleared by Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna at the close of the State case.

In acquitting Chivayo and his company, Mr Nduna said the State had failed to prove that Kazhanje participated in the decision to award the tender. Herald