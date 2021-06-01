ED : DOCS, NURSES DESERVE BETTER

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said doctors and nurses in the country deserve the highest quality working conditions and support, hence Government’s swift move to rehabilitate doctors’ quarters that were razed by fire at Mpilo Central Hospital last Wednesday.
Doctors had to escape via a single window as the raging
fire consumed their quarters, resulting in the loss of property worth
US$500 000.
The doctors lost most of the valuables including identity
and professional documents as they could not salvage anything due to the
intensity of the fire.
Government has made a quick response to bring relief to the
affected with technical teams being deployed to start rehabilitation works on
the ground.
Posting on his Twitter account yesterday, President
Mnangagwa said: “Today my Government has committed $287 million towards new
infrastructure at Mpilo Central Hospital, to replace lost facilities in last
week’s fire. Doctors and nurses across Zimbabwe deserve the highest quality
working conditions and support.”
Meanwhile, Cabinet noted that doctors who were affected by
the fire incident have been accommodated at hotels as Government takes care of
their needs.
Briefing the media during a post-Cabinet meeting,
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
said affected doctors have been provided with national identity documents.
“The affected staff have so far been provided with
accommodation, clothing, toiletries and food since the disaster occurred. Birth
certificates and identity cards have been issued to all those in hotel
accommodation and passports will be issued at the Registry Office.
“The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has
pledged $287 million for the construction of single quarters and separate
canteens for nurses and doctors as well as married quarters,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
She said a special taskforce is already on the ground
working towards reconstruction of the Doctors’ Residence.
Minister Mutsvangwa said it was worrying that the hospital
has recorded a second fire incident within the last three years.
On another note, Minister Mutsvangwa said Vice-President
Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care,
briefed Cabinet about concerns over non-adherence to Covid-19 burial procedures
in Matabeleland South.
“It has been observed that some provinces such as
Matabeleland South are not adhering to Covid-19 regulations at funerals,
resulting in unnecessary discord between Environmental Health Workers and the
local leadership regarding issues of opening of coffins and body viewing.
“The procedures to be followed in the repatriation of
bodies from outside the country and at funerals can be obtained from the
Ministry of Health and Child Care,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She urged members of the public to utilise the Zim-Covid
Safe Interactive App as it provides the citizens with information on Covid-19
related matters.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the application provides
information about Covid-19 testing centres as well as vaccination venues. Chronicle
