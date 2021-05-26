CONTEMPT OF COURT CHARGE FOR MALABA

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa
Kika on Tuesday filed an urgent chamber application after Malaba reportedly
turned up for work on Monday despite the court order.
Kika pointed out that Elizabeth Gwaunza had been appointed
acting Chief Justice, indicating that Malaba had ceased to hold the post until
finalisation of the matter in court. Malaba’s term of office expired on May 15,
2021 when he turned 70.
Kika successfully challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
attempt to extend Malaba’s tenure by five years in a landmark ruling by three
High Court judges, Justices Happias Zhou, Edith Mushore and Jester Charewa.
In his latest urgent chamber application, through his
lawyers Thabani Mpofu and Tendai Biti, Kika wants Malaba, cited as the first
respondent, to pay $1 million fine for contempt of court or be sentenced to a
wholly suspended six-month jail term at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on
condition that he stops serving as chief justice.
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, acting Chief Justice
Gwaunza and the Judicial Service Commission were also cited as respondents in
the matter.
“For the entire day on the 24th of May 2021, first
respondent purported to exercise the function of the Chief Justice of
Zimbabwe,” Kika stated.
“It did not bother him that the country has an Acting Chief Justice. He has since that day continued to present himself at work and to purport to exercise the functions of the chief justice.”
Kika added that Malaba’s conduct put the Judiciary in disrepute and projected the image of a dysfunctional institution and country.
He said Ziyambi’s contemptuous public statement after the
High Court ruling against the extension of Malaba’s tenure influenced Malaba to
defy the court order, which precipitated a constitutional crisis.
“First respondent was, therefore, clear at all times that a
judgment that affected him had been issued,” Kika said.
“It had been read in the presence and hearing of his
counsel. All the respondents proceeded on that understanding. In addition, it
clearly feeds off the contemptuous statement issued by the second respondent
(Ziyambi) and shows that the first respondent has been emboldened to commit
this contempt by reason of second respondent’s own contempt.”
Government appealed against the High Court ruling which
ended Malaba’s tenure and the matter is still pending at the courts. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment