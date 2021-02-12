12 000 CHIREDZI VILLAGERS TO BE EVICTED FOR HAY PROJECT

The government has dealt a spirited fight by thousands of villagers in Chiredzi to remain in their ancestral lands a heavy blow after gazetting a legal instrument paving the way for their eviction.
Over 12 500 villagers from Chilonga are being forced to
make way for a lucerne grass project spearheaded by a dairy producer. Lucerne
grass, also called alfalfa, is used for making hay or animal fodder.
Dendairy, a private milk producer, is said to be eyeing
approximately 10 000 hectares of arable land for the lucerne production project
meant for local and international markets.
Through statutory instrument 50 of 2021 (Communal Land
Setting aside of Land (Chiredzi, notice 2021), published in the Government
Gazette on Friday, Local Government minister July Moyo said the land had been
reserved for the grass farming project.
“The minister of Local Government, Urban and Rural
Development in terms of section 10 of the Communal Land Act (Chapter 20, 04),
hereby makes the following notice: This
notice may be cited as the communal land (setting aside of land) (Chiredzi)
notice, 2021,” reads the notice.
“The area of land described hereunder in terms of this
schedule shall be set aside with effect from the date of publication of this
notice for the purpose of lucerne production.
“Any person occupying or using the land specified in the
schedule, otherwise than by virtue of a right held in terms of the Mines and
Minerals Act (Chapter 21,05), is ordered to depart permanently with all of his
or her property from the said land by the date of publication of this notice,
unless he or she acquires rights of use of occupation to the said land in terms
of section (9) (1) of the Communal Land Act (Chapter (20,04).”
The land that was gazetted is approximately 12 940
hectares. Villagers had resisted the move, fearing they might suffer the same
fate as 3 000 Chivi and Masvingo South villagers that were forced out of their
homes during the construction of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.
They were dumped in Chingwizi in 2014. The government
neglected the villagers and most of them are living in squalor.
A local civic society organisation committed to the
development of socio-economic rights and agrarian systems that enhance
equitable land rights and distribution — Masvingo Centre for Research Advocacy
and Development (Macrad) — described the looming Chiredzi evictions as
‘disastrous”.
In a paper titled, ‘Forced displacements amongst the
indigenous Shangaan people in Chiredzi district’, the organisation said the
displacement would disrupt the villagers’ livelihoods, cultural practices and
identity.
“The unplanned forced displacements amongst Shangaan people
by the Zimbabwean government are disastrous,” Macrad said.
“The unplanned forced evictions will disrupt their
livelihoods, cultural practices and identity, indigenous knowledge and their
land rights and other general human rights.
“Excluding them from consultations and decision-making
subjects them to unprecedented stress and suffering before, during and after
the evictions. “As it stands, there are no possibilities of them coping and
adapting well to the state-sponsored evictions.
“More so, there is a likelihood of the outbreak of violent
conflicts between the state and the Shangaan people.
“In overall, minority groups have never benefited in most
national economic development programmes/projects since the beginning of time
worldwide.”
The paper recommended that the government avails
alternative land with social amenities and also compensate the villagers.
“In order to reduce levels of vulnerability, the government
should properly plan the destination of the affected people prior to enforcement
of evictions,” Macrad added.
“Adequate compensation packages should be made available to
people of various social conditions and age groups to avoid worsening the
already existing social inequalities amongst the victims of forced
displacements.
“The government should be guided or observe both domestic
and international laws prior to evictions or relocations so that they avoid
foregoing the fundamental rights of the minority groups.
“Vulnerable groups such as women, children and those with
ill-health should also be given more attention in the planning and execution of
development-induced relocations.”
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga was accused of
engineering the evictions after he warned chiefs and headmen against fighting
the “new investors” when he toured Chilonga irrigation scheme in Chiredzi last
year. Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment