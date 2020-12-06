ZANU PF POLLS HIT BY FURTHER CHAOS, DELAYS

Voting in Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee elections (DCCs) continued yesterday after starting late on Saturday due to logistical challenges and heavy rains.
The party is holding DCC elections in all the
eight non-metropolitan provinces as part of its restructuring exercise and
enhancing coordination ahead of 2023 elections.
Some parts in Mashonaland West province got election
material late on Saturday thereby delaying the process. Areas that got ballot
papers in the province include Makonde, Hurungwe, Zvimba and Chegutu.
In Makonde administration district, voters from 27 polling
stations out of 68 failed to cast their votes on Saturday prompting the party
to deliver voting material yesterday morning.
At Makwidiba polling station in Zvimba Ward 33, ballots
arrived at 6pm on Saturday and no voting could proceed due to poor lightning.
ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe
Mumbengegwi who is leading an election supervisory team in Mashonaland West
province said there were some logistical challenges that delayed ballots
delivery.
“We had logistical challenges in the delivery of ballots in
time on Saturday. Our polling teams managed to deliver voting material to all
the 352 polling stations. Some centres failed to vote on Saturday as some
received ballots late that day while others were dispatched today as such,
voting spilled over to today (yesterday) to accord every member their
democratic right,” said Cde Mumbengegwi.
He said the party resolved to stop voting for certain
positions in Hurungwe and Kadoma to correct certain anomalies that included
certain names missing on ballots.
Candidates hailed the decision to extend the voting period
as most people had failed to cast their votes due to logistical glitches. In
Mashonaland Central voting continued yesterday.
Zanu-PF Secretary for Production, Cde Josiah Hungwe who is
heading the supervisory team said the provincial command centre will collate
results.
He said in Mbire and Muzarabani which are the furthest part
of the province were affected by the rains, but the situation had improved
yesterday when the rains gradually receded.
“Voting proceeded in Mbire and Muzarabani and other places
that were affected by the rains and they promised that they will be done
today,” said Cde Hungwe.
“We are happy that voting was conducted smoothly and people
were enthusiastic.”
In Kariba district, elections continued at the 10
outstanding polling stations after a false start on Saturday caused by
logistical challenges.
Most centres in Nyaminyami rural could not get ballot material
on time prompting voting to be moved to yesterday.
Voting and counting had been concluded by yesterday at
seven polling stations, mostly in Kariba urban and the polling stations in
Makande, Gache Gache fishing camp among others.
Elections proceeded yesterday at the 86 polling stations in
Hurungwe District after overcoming initial glitches.
Voting was called off on Saturday resulting in ballot
material failing to be transported to all parts of the district. Herald.
