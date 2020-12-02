95 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ZIM

Ninety-five new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, as cases continue to rise. However, no death was reported in the last 24 hours.
The rise in cases has left the seven-day rolling average
for new cases at 104.
Yesterday, 1 029 PCR tests were done, implying a positivity
rate of 9,2 percent. A daily Covid-19 update released by the Ministry of Health
and Child Care last night shows that all the 95 cases are local transmissions.
The spate of new cases recorded in the last seven days has
left active cases at 1 209. As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 129
cases, 8 643 recoveries and 277 deaths.
Government continues to implore citizens to observe
guidelines aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, which include wearing of
face masks in public, maintaining social distance, washing hands with soap or
ash and sanitising, among others.
South Africa has now surpassed 780 000 cases and has the
highest cases and deaths per capita in the SADC region. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment