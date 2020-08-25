COVID-19 CASES DROP TO LESS THAN 1 000 IN ZIM





THE country’s Covid-19 active cases have dropped to less than 1 000 for the first time in more than a month.





Since last month, the country’s Covid-19 cases had been increasing following a surge in local transmissions.





The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report shows that as of Sunday, Covid-19 active cases had dropped to just over 900.





On Sunday, 37 new cases were recorded while two people succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses in Manicaland province thereby increasing the death toll to 155.





“As of 23 August 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded 5 930 cases, 4 872 recoveries and two deaths,” reads the ministry’s report.





The report further states that the country has 903 active cases.





Data released recently by the Health ministry showed that 54,96 percent of the reported Covid-19 cases are of men while women account for 45,04 percent.





According to the latest findings, smoking is probably contributing to more men being susceptible to the virus as the country has more male smokers compared to females.





The ministry said people must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay at home to prevent the spread of the pandemic.





Zimbabwe, like the rest of the world, is on a national lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic which has infected millions and killed thousands globally. Movement of people and large





gatherings are some of the fastest ways of spreading the virus hence the need for citizens to confine themselves at home when they do not have essential business to conduct.



