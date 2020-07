ONE IN THREE KIDS MALNOURISHED IN ZIM

“According to the Zimbabwe 2018 Nutrition Survey report, the national rate of child stunting, a manifestation of chronic malnutrition, is 26.2 per cent in Zimbabwe, which means nearly one in every three children are chronically malnourished. We have outstanding issues related to malnutrition that we have been dealing with as a country from years ago which explains why there is great need that we continue channeling resources towards nutrition even in the wake of Covid-19,” he said.