UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT FUND FOR ZIM

Currently, Government offers two mandatory workers’ social security schemes under Nssa: the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which supports retirees above the age of 60; and the Workers Compensation Insurance Fund (WCIF) for workers injured or killed in work-related accidents or suffer from work-related diseases. Our Harare Bureau has gathered that Government, workers and employers will all make contributions into the proposed scheme. The pooled funds would subsequently be used to provide income for those forced out of work by circumstances.