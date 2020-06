MY NIGHTMARE IN QUARANTINE

In Bulawayo we filled countless forms from all security arms of the State but none from the Ministry of Health. The forms were from Prisons, Intelligence and the Police. No health official has visited us since my arrival here on May 18. There was an incident where a young man developed shingle blisters on one side of his face. Health officials were called to attend but they never came. Inmates ended up getting whatever medication they could lay their hands on to help the man.