CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO SEVEN





THE number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to seven, with one of them having succumbed to the disease.





In a statement yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said out of 188 tests conducted as of Friday, seven were positive, 181 negative.





“The ministry would like to report that today (yesterday) the National Microbiological Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for Covid-19.





“Among the 65 samples tested today, was the repeat test for the sample from the individual whom we reported previously as having received an inconclusive result. Today he tested negative for Covid-19.





Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has seven confirmed cases of Covid-19, including one death,” she said.





Former journalist, Zororo Makamba died of Covid-19 in Harare on Monday.





Dr Mahomva said the third case they reported on Wednesday was the following day admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital.





“He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing. The ministry continues to be on high alert to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.





Dr Mahomva urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant in the prevention of Covid-19 and practise good personal hygiene including washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand rub.





She encouraged covering one’s nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing.





Dr Mahomva said all non-essential travel was still strongly discouraged.





“If you suspect Covid-19 disease or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the Ministry of Health and Child Care on toll free hotline numbers for assistance: 2019,” she said.



