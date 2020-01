MARRY RETURNS TO COURT

“The decision of the court a quo is substituted with the following, the accused is hereby admitted to bail pending trial, the accused shall deposit the sum of $50 000 with the clerk of court at Harare Magistrates court, the accused shall reside at her Borrowdale Brooke residence in Harare. The accused shall surrender her diplomatic passport to the clerk of court at Harare Magistrate’s court. The accused shall report to the Police at Borrowdale Police Station once a fortnight on a Friday. The accused shall not interfere with State witnesses.”