FEMALE TEACHER PROBED OVER PUPIL AFFAIR





POLICE in Gweru are investigating a 35 –year-old teacher at Guinea Fowl High School for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17 -year –old boy she teaches.





Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the probe but said there is no formal report that has been received yet.





He said the police have been to the school to investigate the matter following a tip off over the alleged abuse of the minor by his teacher. The schoolboy is not a boarder but lives in the same house with the teacher at the school.





“Police acting on a tip off concerning alleged abuse of a 17-year-old boy by his 35-year-old teacher went to Guinea Fowl High School on Tuesday and interviewed the headmaster, the school development committee representatives and the teacher in question,” said Insp Goko.





He said the headmaster confirmed that the school had heard about the alleged abuse of the pupil and asked her to write a report. The female teacher, Insp Goko said, dismissed the allegations when interviewed.





“During investigations, it came to light that the female teacher and the pupil share the same house. At school she teaches him (subject mentioned) and after that they are in the same house. Investigations also revealed that there is a third teacher who stays in that house,” he said.





“So the headmaster told the police that the school was investigating the matter. The female teacher refuted the allegations saying they were unfounded. She said she knows the pupil because she teaches him and after work or classes they share the same house.”





Insp Goko said the pupil could not be interviewed by the police because he is sitting for his final Ordinary Level examinations.





“As we speak there is no formal complaint or report with regards to this matter and the best people to comment will be from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education which can charge the teacher for having a sexual relationship with a learner,” he said.





Contacted for comment, Midlands Province Education Director Reverend Tedious Matienga said they were investigating the matter.



