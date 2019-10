FEMALE TEACHER PROBED OVER PUPIL AFFAIR

POLICE in Gweru are investigating a 35 –year-old teacher at Guinea Fowl High School for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17 -year –old boy she teaches.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the probe but said there is no formal report that has been received yet.

He said the police have been to the school to investigate the matter following a tip off over the alleged abuse of the minor by his teacher. The schoolboy is not a boarder but lives in the same house with the teacher at the school.

“Police acting on a tip off concerning alleged abuse of a 17-year-old boy by his 35-year-old teacher went to Guinea Fowl High School on Tuesday and interviewed the headmaster, the school development committee representatives and the teacher in question,” said Insp Goko.

He said the headmaster confirmed that the school had heard about the alleged abuse of the pupil and asked her to write a report.

The female teacher, Insp Goko said, dismissed the allegations when interviewed.