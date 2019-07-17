JONNY CLEGG LAID TO REST





Renowend musician Johnny Clegg has been laid to rest. The burial at the Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, was confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Wednesday night by Roddy Quin, who was Johnny's manager, friend and family spokesman.





"Yes, he was buried after 4.30pm at West prk Cemetery. It was a small private funeral [service]" said Quin.





He explained that Johnny was buried a day after his death to honour the musician's and family's wishes.





Johnny died aged 66 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He had been battling the illness since 2015.





Popularly known among his throngs of fans as The White Zulu, Johnny challenged the apartheid laws in the 1970s and got into trouble with authorities when he paid a visit to areas where black people stayed. It was during these escapades when he got exposed to the way of life of black South Africans.



