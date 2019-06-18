APOLOGISE TO MUDENDA : CHINOS TO MDC





Zanu-PF legislators yesterday demanded that MDC-Alliance apologises to Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda for their rowdy behaviour at the funeral of Glen View South MP, Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.





Buhera West MP Cde Joseph Chinotimba said there was need for a public apology by MDC-Alliance’s chief whip, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, or their leader in Parliament, Ms Thabitha Khumalo.





In his ruling, Adv Mudenda concurred, but said they would wait to hear from the MDC-Alliance following the complaint.





During the funeral wake of Mrs Tsvangirai-Java, rowdy MDC Alliance supporters booed MDC-T leader, Ms Thokozani Khupe and Adv Mudenda.





Adv Mudenda was booed while delivering his condolence message.



