APOLOGISE TO MUDENDA : CHINOS TO MDC

Zanu-PF legislators yesterday demanded that MDC-Alliance apologises to Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda for their rowdy behaviour at the funeral of Glen View South MP, Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Buhera West MP Cde Joseph Chinotimba said there was need for a public apology by MDC-Alliance’s chief whip, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, or their leader in Parliament, Ms Thabitha Khumalo.

In his ruling, Adv Mudenda concurred, but said they would wait to hear from the MDC-Alliance following the complaint.

During the funeral wake of Mrs Tsvangirai-Java, rowdy MDC Alliance supporters booed MDC-T leader, Ms Thokozani Khupe and Adv Mudenda.

Adv Mudenda was booed while delivering his condolence message.


