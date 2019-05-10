BYO HIKES STAND PRICES





THE Bulawayo City Council has increased the prices for residential and industrial stands by about 50 percent.





The local authority said the increase was a viable option to pegging the stand prices in forex. A majority of residents, said council, have no access to hard currency and salaries have remained stagnant for a majority.





High density residential stands will now cost RTGS $40.5 per square metre up from $27 while those buying medium density stands will pay $25 up from $16.



