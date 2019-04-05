CYCLONE DONATIONS HANDLING TRANSPARENT : ZANU PF





ZANU-PF has said there is transparency in the handling of all donations that are being donated through the party for victims of Cyclone Idai.





Speaking during the handover of one tonne of mealie meal and 48 blankets by a local businessman to the ruling party meant for cyclone victims, Politburo member Cde Tshinga Dube said it is the duty of the ruling party to promote transparency.





“The ruling party is also the custodian of the nation and because of that we have prepared a list of all donated items and which will be ferried by National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ). This is to guard against crooks who may want to steal some of the donations or channel them for their own benefit,” he said.





Cde Dube commended Mr Mngane Ncube, the managing director of Hawkflight Construction for the donation and urged other businesspeople to follow suit.





“As Zanu-PF we want to thank Mr Ncube for heeding the call by the His Excellency, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, to donate towards cyclone victims. As Zimbabwe we are one and if one of us is affected it calls for our attention. We urge other business people to do the same as this is the greatest corporate responsibility one can offer,” he said.





Meanwhile, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube has urged foreign nationals resident in the city to also donate to Cyclone Idai victims.





Speaking while receiving a donation from the Nigerian community in Bulawayo yesterday, Cde Ncube said: “As Africans we are one, we express our gratitude and appreciate this donation as a government done by Nigerian community.”





She said Africans should maintain the spirit of caring and urged other foreign nationals in the city to donate to Idai survivors.





The chairman of the Nigerian Community in Bulawayo, Mr Chidi Okafor said they bought food and clothes worth RTGS $ 10 000 for Cyclone Idai victims because it has always been their culture to help the needy.





Plumtree Combined Residents’ Association (PCRADA) also donated RTGS $300 and 150 bags of clothes for the Cyclone Idai survivors in Chimanimani on Monday.





PCRADA chairman, Mr Richard Khumalo said residents under Mangwe District in Plumtree donated.



