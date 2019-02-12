skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 12 February 2019
MLISWA SUED BY NDUNA
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
in Parly today
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
THE CULT OF BUSHIRI
IT was perhaps the most striking picture that came from the spectacle that accompanied Shepherd Bushiri’s appearance at the Pretoria Speci...
OLIVER MTUKUDZI'S IN-LAWS BITTER
Mr Fred Gasho is bitter that the family of the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi did not alert him, as per traditional custom, of the dem...
CHIWENGA JUDGEMENT : MOYO APPEALS
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has appealed against a High Court judgement that paved the way for Vice-Presid...
BRING BACK MUGABE : VENDORS
PIC : ZODWA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment