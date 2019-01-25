CIO THREATENS TO SHOOT THREE COPS

A CENTRAL Intelligence Organisation operative based in Gwanda has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill three police officers and a civilian with an AK47 rifle.



Takura Mataruse was drinking at Cry Mantengwane Night Club at Phakama Business Centre when he allegedly approached Mr Mondliwethu Ndlovu, pulled him outside and threatened to shoot him with his service rifle.



Mr Ndlovu fled and reported the matter to some police officers that were nearby.

The cops confronted Mataruse who allegedly turned on them and threatened to shoot and kill them also.







Mataruse was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing three counts of threats to commit murder and one count of carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol.





He was remanded out of custody to February 18 on $300 bail.

Mataruse was advised to report once a week at the Gwanda Urban Police CID office, not to interfere with State witnesses and not to carry a firearm.





He was represented by Mr McAllister Ncube of Mabhikwa and Partners. The State did not oppose the bail application.





Prosecuting, Mr Pernson Chekeya said Mataruse committed the offence on January 20 at around 2AM.





“On 20 January at around 2AM, Mataruse was at Cry Mantengwane Nightclub drinking beer when he saw Mr Ndlovu enter. Mataruse approached Mr Ndlovu, held him by the arm and pulled him out of the bar. When they were outside Mataruse held Mr Ndlovu by his T-shirt and threatened him saying he would shoot him in the head. Mataruse then lowered an AK 47 rifle which was on his back and while he tried to properly handle it, Mr Ndlovu fled.





“Mr Ndlovu saw some cops that were deployed in the area seated nearby and reported what had happened. The police officers then confronted Mataruse over the matter,” he said.





Mr Chekeya said Constables Clifford Moyo, Stephen Dadirai and Ackwell Chinyungurwa approached Mataruse who was holding an AK rifle in one hand and a bottle of beer in the other and they requested to talk to him in private. He said they moved away from a crowd that had now gathered at the scene.





Mr Chekeya said before the cops could discuss the matter with Mataruse, he threatened to shoot them.





Mataruse allegedly cocked his rifle and pointed it at the sky while making the threats. The police officers called for reinforcements resulting in Mataruse’s arrest. Chronicle