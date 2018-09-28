ED RETURNS HOME





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from New York, United States, where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.





President Mnangagwa said the prospects for closer cooperation with the international community and prospective investors are very bright following his engagement and re-engagement with world leaders and business people in the United States at the just ended UN General Assembly visit in New York.





He was speaking soon after arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today.





President Mnangagwa’s visit to New York saw him meeting several groups of people, including the Zimbabwean diaspora, individual private investors, leaders of multilateral institutions, leaders from other countries as well as those that are working with Zimbabwe for economic revival.





This was an opportunity to push his vision of economic revival while at the same time pushing United Nations business.





On arrival back home he was met by the two Vice Presidents Cde Kembo Mohadi and Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga, several government ministers, service chiefs and senior government officials including Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.





The presence of the new dispensation at the UN annual gathering saw Cde Mnangagwa changing the rhetoric for Zimbabwe as he delivered a speech that was constructive, inclusive and welcoming pushing that Zimbabwe needs partners for its economic revival and growth.





He impressed on the need for Zimbabwe to alleviate poverty and called on countries putting sanctions to third world countries to reconsider as they are not serving the interests of the UN in fighting hunger.



